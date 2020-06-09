According to reports in Chinese local media, Unisoc announced to sign a strategic cooperation agreement with Qingdao Hisense.

Under the agreement, the two parties will use their expertise and advantages in respective sector to enhance 5G business cooperation. They will implement full cooperation in various product sectors, covering mobile phone, tablet, home appliances, module, CPE, and intelligent hardware.

Unisoc and Hisense have a long-term close partnership. Hisense 5G smartphone F50, which carries Unisoc's first-generation 5G phone solution, was launched in the market in April 2020.

With Unisoc's 5G chip technology and Hisense's deep understanding of smart mobile devices, the two parties will jointly promote 5G technology application in wider areas in the future. They will develop more devices, enable various industries, promote 5G popularity in more areas and explore greater value of 5G.