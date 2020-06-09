China's LianLian Pay recently announced that the company has reached strategic cooperation with the international mobile e-commerce platform Wish and LianLian Pay formally became official collection service provider of Wish.

With the cooperation, cross-border e-commerce vendors can directly select LianLian Pay's cross-border payment collection channel after logging into Wish to enjoy more secure, compliant, convenient and efficient cross-border collection services.

Wish is a cross-border e-commerce unicorn company established in Silicon Valley in 2011. It focuses on the online shopping mall model and directly provides quality goods with high cost performance to global consumers. Its products cover fashion clothing, hobbies, accessories, home supplies, and small tools. By 2020, Wish has gained 500 million registered users and over 90 million monthly active users from 139 countries and regions, including United States, Canada, Europe, South America, and Australia. It sells more than one billion items every year.

A representative from Wish said that LianLian Pay is an excellent cross-border e-commerce service ecology builder and it has outstanding advantages in technology development, product and service innovation, and global compliance ability. By working with LianLian Pay, Wish will provide vendors with better experience and better help Chinese vendors develop international markets via digital services.

So far, LianLian Pay has reached cooperation with more than 20 mainstream e-commerce platforms around the world, including Wish, Amazon, eBay, Shopee, Souq, Cdiscount, Mercado, Rakuten, and JD. Its services cover more than 100 countries and regions and served over 600,000 Chinese cross-border e-commerce vendors.