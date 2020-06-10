According to reports in foreign media, ARM China executive chairman and CEO Wu Xiongang was removed from his positions.

Information from an insider revealed that due to legal procedures like legal person replacement, the news was not released to the public yet.

It is said that ARM China board of directors already appointed Ken Phua and Phil Tang as interim co-CEO of ARM China to replace Wu's role.

In April 2018, ARM China formally started independent operation as a joint venture controlled by Chinese investor. At that time, SoftBank sold its 51% stake in this subsidiary to a group of investors, including China Investment Corp, Silk Road Fund, and Temasek Holdings.