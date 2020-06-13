Chinese video website Iqiyi recently announced to appoint Kuek Yu-Chuang as vice president to lead the company's international market strategy planning, market expansion, and public affairs.

After joining, Kuek will lead his team to build Iqiyi's overseas market central platform operating system and integrate the company's brand, content, technology and ecology resources to implement strategy planning and expansion in the overseas market.

Before joining Iqiyi, Kuek worked for Netflix as vice president and Asia Pacific managing director since 2016. Earlier than that, he was ICANN's Asia Pacific vice president and managing director and Yahoo's senior director.

It is said that Iqiyi formally launched its international app in June 2019 and started its overseas market distribution. So far, the company has established technical product and user operation and content operation international business central platform system.

In regards to international talent recruitment, Iqiyi's overseas team has attracted talents from many international entertainment and content companies like BBC, Sony, CJ Entertainment, iflix, and LINE TV.