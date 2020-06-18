Kering Group, parent of Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, recently announced that Didi Chuxing's president Jean Liu, British actress Emma Watson, and Credit Suisse former CEO Tidjane Thiam had joined the board of Kering Group.

According to Kering Group, Emma Watson will be the chair of its sustainability committee; and Tidjane Thiam will chair the audit committee. Kering Group said that the three well-known figures, with rich experience and skills, would become important assets of the group.

As president of Didi Chuxing, Liu will bring expertise in new technologies as well as the Chinese market. She has also been active promoting women in the field of technology as well as the sharing economy sector.

Kering Group's latest financial report showed that during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, the group's revenue decreased by 15.4% year-on-year to EUR3.2 billion.