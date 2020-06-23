China Mobile recently published its operating statistics for May 2020.

According to the report, the company's total user number reached 946.979 million in May 2020, marking a net increase of 252,000 users during the month.

During the reporting period, China Mobile's 4G users reached 757.534 million, a net increase of 3.809 million compared with the previous month. Its fixed-line broadband users reached 195.195 million, a net increase of 2.015 million compared with the previous month.

In addition, China Mobile had accumulated 55.609 million 5G package users and it saw a net increase of 11.864 million 5G package users during the month.