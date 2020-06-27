According to reports in Chinese local media, Huawei opened a new global flagship store in Nanjing East Road, Shanghai on June 24, 2020.

This is reportedly Huawei's second owned store and the company's largest flagship store by far.

With an area of 5,000 square meters, Huawei's new flagship store claims to provide full scene immersive interactive experience. The first floor is a product experience zone. It has 23 product experience desks and 12 showcases, which display over 500 items covering smartphone, tablet, laptop, and wearable devices. The second floor is a full scene intelligent lifestyle experience zone, which is divided into five areas – intelligent home, mobile office, sports and health, intelligent transportation, and entertainment. Customers can try Huawei's intelligent screen, sweeping robot, and smart kitchenware products in those areas.

As Huawei's largest flagship store, the new Nanjing East Road store has over 200 experience consultants, providing services in nearly ten languages. Its post-sales service area has 19 service seats and 12 maintenance seats.

In addition, Huawei Community provides regular free trainings. On a monthly basis, the store will invite artists, experts, and opinion leaders from various sectors to hold series activities.