According to statistics from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, from January to May 2020, China's software industry realized business revenue of CNY2.8 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%; however, the growth rate was 10.5 percentage points lower than the same period of last year.

During the first five months of 2020, the entire industry realized total profit of CNY321.9 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 1.1%.

At the same time, China's software export growth rate saw a slow recovery. From January to May, China's software industry realized export of USD16.6 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 9.3%. Its outsourcing service export saw a year-on-year increase of 1.3%; and its embedded system software export saw a year-on-year decrease of 8.7%.

By region, China's eastern areas realized software business revenue of CNY2.289 trillion during the reporting period, a year-on-year increase of 5%; the central areas realized software business revenue of CNY107.4 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 11.4%; the western areas realized software business revenue of CNY333.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.5%; and the northeastern areas realized software business revenue of CNY70.1 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 9.4%.