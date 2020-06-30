According to reports in Chinese local media, Alibaba and Galanz recently signed a cooperation agreement, under which the two parties will implement full digital cooperation in product innovation, new product development, and IoT technology application.

It is said that cooperating with the leading home appliances company Galanz is one of Alibaba's series measures to play digital advantage, promote new consumption, stimulate new market, and accelerate digital upgrade of home appliances industry.

At present, Galanz has two major strategic businesses: home appliances technology and open source chip ecology. Since the beginning of 2020, the company accelerated its technological transformation and invested to increase production. At the same time, it continued to invest in open source chip and edge computing to enhance international competitiveness and strongly supported market expansion in China.

In April 2020, Alibaba re-launched its "Spring Thunder Initiative" after 11 years. With its business and technology power accumulation over the past 20 years, the group plans to create new supply, stimulate new demand, and promote new trade through a series of measures.