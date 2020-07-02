Picocom, an innovation company focusing on new-generation wireless communication technology core chip and related software R&D and application, recently announced that the company has reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Institute of Microelectronics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The two parties will play their respective advantages to jointly promote R&D and industrialization of new-generation wireless communication devices. They will also build a joint lab to promote talent training, technological innovation, and information exchange.

In addition, the two parties will jointly implement R&D projects to promote China's 5G chip technology development and industry development. They will establish a regular staff communication mechanism to encourage information interaction and mutual visit of staff to realize multi-level staff exchange and cooperation.

According to public files, Picocom was established at the beginning of 2018. Headquartered in Hangzhou, it is a semiconductor company that designs and sells system-on-chip and software products to 5G small base station infrastructure. The company has research and development engineering centers in Beijing and Bristol.