ByteDance recently announced its investment plan in Shanghai and the company plans to increase its employee number in Shanghai to 20,000 over the next three years.

According to the company, it will focus on expanding music, education, game, and e-commerce teams. Meanwhile, its e-commerce business in Shanghai will be integrated and upgraded to Douyin e-commerce sector.

ByteDance's Shanghai branch was established in 2014 and it has accumulated investments of CNY7.5 billion and total employees of over 6,000, including more than 2,000 designers, R&D engineers, and information technology scientists. In the next three years, ByteDance will set over 10,000 professional technical positions in Shanghai.

An insider from ByteDance revealed that apart from Shanghai, the company is also increasing investment in Beijing. In 2019, ByteDance hired nearly 20,000 new employees in Beijing. Based on the latest investment plan of the company, its total employee number in Beijing will be over 60,000 over the next three years.