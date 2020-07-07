Chinese mobile shopping platform Pinduoduo recently announced an organizational structure upgrade and appointed its CTO Chen Lei as new CEO of the company.

According to public files, Chen has a bachelor's degree of computer science from Tsinghua University and he gained his PhD in computer science at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Starting from 2007, Chen returned to China and worked for Ouku.com as R&D architect; starting from 2010, he worked for Xinyoudi as senior R&D architect and CTO; and starting from 2016, he worked as CTO of Pinduoduo.

Huang Zheng, founder of Pinduoduo, said that over the recent years, Pinduoduo achieved a fast development. Its team expanded rapidly, its business realized high-speed growth, and the external environment changed dramatically, which is urging the company to further upgrade its management team and corporate governance structure.

With this adjustment, Huang will focus more on making medium and long-term strategy and improving corporate governance structure, including the partner mechanism, with the board of directors.

In addition, Pinduoduo also appointed its senior vice president Zhu Jianchong as general counsel and appointed Ma Jing as vice president of finance.