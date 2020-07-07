Artificial intelligence platform company SenseTime announced to build its new-generation AI computing and enablement platform project in Shanghai.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021. With its completion, it will significantly improve the use efficiency of basic computing power and the iterative efficiency of independent original algorithm, accelerate evolution and application of various AI technologies, and combine algorithm, computing power and data into an organic whole.

Xu Li, co-founder and CEO of SenseTime, said that SenseTime's new-generation AI computing and enablement platform project in Shanghai will carry the company's platform strategy. It will allow AI to enable other industries, provide solid AI infrastructure to drive industrial upgrade, and make contributions to China's construction of AI technology advantage and industrial ecology.

It is said that on the completion of the project, it will allow simultaneous access to 8.5 million lines of videos to meet the using demand of four super cities with a population of over 20 million at the same time. Its daily handling time equals to 23,600 years of videos.