According to reports in Chinese local media, Huawei will launch HarmonyOS 2.0 version at its developer conference in September 2020.

HarmonyOS was launched by Huawei at its developer conference in August 2019 and it was first used on Huawei's smart screen. At that time, Huawei's consumer business CEO Yu Chengdong said that the company would launch HarmonyOS 2.0 in 2020 and it would be applied to innovative Chinese-made PC, watch, wristband, and car; HarmonyOS 3.0 would be launched in 2021 and apply to speaker and headphone; and after 2022, it would support more devices, including VR glasses.

In addition, it is said that Huawei planned to launch new smart watch series Mate Watch and the new series may run on HarmonyOS.

Yu revealed that Huawei smartphones were ready to use HarmonyOS, but the company had not revealed any schedule to use the operating system on smartphones. At present, Huawei is striving to build its HMS services to replace Google's GMS services.

Recently, the Chinese company opened HMS Core 5.0 to global developers. HMS Core 5.0 covers seven major service sectors, including application service, graphics, media, artificial intelligence, intelligent terminal, security, and system. Huawei said that the launch of more service abilities of HMS Core 5.0 would help developers create more creative applications in game, audiovisual, entertainment, e-commerce, and social areas.