360 Finance recently published an announcement of organizational structure upgrade, which covers organizational structure adjustment and strategy update.

According to the announcement, 360 Finance appointed Alex Xu as CFO of the company in replacement of Wu Jiang.

Meanwhile, Wu was appointed chief strategy officer of the company. In the new position, Wu will focus on assisting the CEO of the company in making mid to long-term strategic planning and in facilitating the comprehensive cooperation between the company and its important ecosystem partners.

360 Finance said that the management changes will enable the company to better implement its growth strategy and to meet the needs of its future development as well as further strengthen its organization in the ever changing market environment.

Zhou Hongyi, founder and CEO of 360 Group, said that Wu and Xu are both veterans in business management and they have been cooperating seamlessly before the adjustment. They will continue to play positive roles in the future development of 360 Finance and bring long-term value to shareholders.