According to reports in foreign media, Tencent is considering bidding for a minority stake in French mobile game publisher Voodoo.

Voodoo's representative works include Roller Splat and Snake VS Block.

An insider revealed that Tencent plans to acquire about 20% to 25% shares of Voodoo for less than EUR500 million, which is about USD568 million. The insider also said that there are other companies bidding for the shares and it is still uncertain if Tencent can close the deal with Voodoo.

Prior to this, Ubisoft Entertainment and Zynga showed their interest in Voodoo. A media report in May 2020 revealed that Voodoo's valuation had reached over USD1.6 billion.

At present, Voodoo's majority shares are hold by co-founder Alexandre Yazdi and Laurent Ritter. In addition, Goldman Sachs' private equity department West Street Capital Partners owns some shares of Voodoo.