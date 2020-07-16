According to reports in Chinese local media, Baidu and China National Building Material Group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Based on the agreement, the two parties will implement in-depth cooperation in various sectors, including intelligent logistics, digital mine, intelligent factory, industrial unmanned driving, data center new infrastructure, and enterprise AI brain.

For the first phase of the cooperation, the two parties already signed CNY27 million worth of contracts and the entire strategic cooperation value will be over CNY10 billion. To respond to China's call for "new infrastructure", the two parties will jointly accelerate digital and intelligent transformation of Chinese companies.

China National Building Material Group is a large comprehensive building material industrial group and a leading new material developer and comprehensive service provider. By the end of 2019, the group had total assets of CNY600 billion, annual operating revenue of CNY390 billion, and 200,000 employees. It has 13 listed companies, including two listed overseas.