Alibaba's international site recently set up CNY1 billion "new foreign trade special subsidy" to help traditional foreign trade companies realize digital transformation.

It is said that for traditional foreign trade companies which only gained overseas orders through exhibitions, the new foreign trade special subsidy will help them complete digital transformation by providing six-month growth escort service.

Alibaba international site will provide full-chain one-stop hosting intelligent service to help those companies develop cross-border e-commerce from scratch and promote their growth in the fastest and easiest way.

At the same time, latest measures to support the digital transformation include full opening of various live streaming authorization and free participation in Alibaba international site online exhibition.