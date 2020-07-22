According to reports in foreign media, Chinese short video platform TikTok announced plans to increase 10,000 jobs in the United States over the next three years.

TikTok's spokesperson said in a statement that those are all high-paying jobs, which will help the company continue to build fun and safe experience and protect their community privacy.

TikTok said that in 2020 their American employees have increased from 500 at the beginning of the year to nearly 1,400. New positions will be available in California, Texas, Florida, and New York and those positions will focus on sales, content review, engineering and customer support.

It is said that TikTok and its parent company ByteDance are facing doubts about their handling of user data. US senators worry that the company's user data may eventually be shared.

In response, TikTok said that the company stores US user data in the United States and Singapore. In addition, some cybersecurity experts previously stated that the United States' concerns about TikTok's security had not been proven by conclusive evidence.