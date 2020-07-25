Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province recently announced that by the end of June 2020, Guangdong has built over 78,000 5G base stations, including 41,000 built in the first half of 2020.

According to Dong Jin, director of software service division of Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province, said that since the beginning of 2020, Guangdong has accelerated its construction of 5G network and new information infrastructure represented by data center. With the efforts of basic telecom operators and tower companies, the province completed 41,401 new 5G base stations during the first half of 2020. Meanwhile, Guangdong's 5G users reached 14.344 million.

Dong said that Guangdong will continue to enhance 5G base station construction to realize large network coverage. At the same time, it will promote distribution system construction in indoor areas with dense crowds to improve indoor 5G signal and 5G network experience.

In addition, the province also plans to promote typical applications of 5G vertical industries. By mobilizing the enthusiasm of industry leaders, it will implement 5G+ industry application new models, create a batch of reproducible 5G application demonstration scenarios, and stimulate the fast development of the industrial chain.