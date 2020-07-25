According to reports in Chinese local media, AWS formally launched its financial management services in China region.

It is said that AWS financial management services include AWS Cost Explorer, AWS Budgets, AWS Cost & Usage Report, reserved instance recommendations and reports, and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud reasonable finishing suggestions.

AWS financial management services allow customers to better organize, report, control, and optimize cost and resource utilization while using AWS cloud service, which is valuable for customers who have large assets on cloud.

AWS financial management services can establish a cost allocation model to lay a foundation for cost supervision improvement; it can enhance the cost awareness during cloud usage and realize accountability; it can track bills for the entire organization in a single integrated view to get a clear glance at the cost of cloud usage, it can customize a budget threshold and control cost through automatic alarm notifications; and it can build scalable modern applications while optimizing cost and usage.