Renren recently announced that the company has appointed Cong Lin, vice president of 58 Group, as independent director, effective on July 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, Pu Tianruo resigned the position of director as well as his duties of three committees under the board of directors on July 27, 2020. It is said that Pu's resignation is due to personal reasons, instead of any operation or policy dispute with the company.

After the personnel changes, Renren's board of directors still has five members, including three independent directors.

Cong has been vice president of 58 Group since March 2017. Before joining 58 Group, he was the co-founder of Youche.com, a used car chain in China. In addition, he previously worked for Boston Consulting Group and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Cong has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Tsinghua University and a master's degree in business administration from Stanford University.