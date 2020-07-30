Qualcomm recently announced that the company has reached a new licensing agreement with Huawei.

Qualcomm did not disclose the specific content of the agreement; however, it revealed that the related value was about USD1.8 billion. Qualcomm announced that its operating revenue prediction for the fourth financial quarter would be between USD5.5 billion and USD6.3 billion. If Huawei's outstanding payment was included, the operating revenue would be between USD7.3 billion and USD8.1 billion.

At present, Huawei is still banned from purchasing chips from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm said that by closing this long-term agreement with Huawei, Qualcomm had signed patent licensing agreements with all major mobile phone manufacturers.