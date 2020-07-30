According to reports in foreign media, a large number of Indian users claimed that they were forced to log out when using WeChat and could no longer log in.

When the account was logged out, the user received a message from the WeChat team that said according to Indian law, they cannot provide WeChat services at the moment. They value every user and data security and privacy are the most important to them. They are in contact with relevant departments and hope to resume services in the future.

It is said that users who registered with Indian local mobile phone numbers were affected. For those who registered with Chinese or other non-Indian mobile phone numbers, they can still use it normally.

So far, WeChat has not yet officially responded to the suspension of services for Indian users.

On June 29, 2020, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese applications, including UC News, UC Browser, TikTok, WeChat, and Weibo due to security concerns. As a result, Alibaba already shut down its UC Browser and UC News operations in India.