Xiaomi Group recently announced its latest executive appointment, stating that Zeng Xuezhong, former executive vice president of ZTE, would be Xiaomi Group vice president and mobile phone division president, leading mobile phone product R&D and manufacturing.

Zeng will report to Xiaomi Group's chairman and CEO Lei Jun.

According to public files, Zeng has nearly 20 years' experience in the telecommunications industry and he previously held important positions in ZTE and Tsinghua Unigroup. In 2006, Zeng worked as senior vice president of ZTE and led China region. Under his leadership, the region achieved a sales miracle of nearly CNY1 billion operating revenue. Starting from January 2014, he worked as executive vice president of ZTE and commanded one of the group's core businesses device business divisions. In April 2017, Zeng resigned due to personal reasons and left ZTE.

After that, Zeng joined Tsinghua Unigroup as global executive vice president. In November 2017, he was appointed CEO of Spreadtrum to fully lead the company's business operation. Zeng then started his own 5G communications company following his career in Tsinghua Unigroup.