According to reports in foreign media, Samsung recently announced to terminate operation of its last computer factory in China.

The factory is located in Suzhou and about half of its 1,700 contract workers will be impacted, but R&D staffs are not included.

The reports said that affected by various factors such as rising labor costs in China and the spread of COVID-19, Samsung is considering rearranging its production and supply chain.

Samsung said in a statement that China is still an important market of Samsung and the company will continue to provide outstanding products and services to Chinese consumers.

In October 2019, Samsung announced that the company had stopped making mobile phones in China due to the increasing competition from domestic competitors in China. As the result of this move, the South Korean company closed Huizhou factory, its last mobile phone factory in China.