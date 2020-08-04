According to reports in Chinese local media, NetEase Cloud Music and Douyin formally announced cooperation to jointly establish a "music and short video" content ecology and promote the prosperous development of Chinese-language music.

NetEase Cloud Music and Douyin will play their respective advantageous resources of online music platform and short video platform to help musicians and outstanding works gain double spreading effect on both platforms and bring users a richer entertainment experience.

The two parties will implement more innovation exploration focusing on musician support, music announcement, music copyright, and music IP to lead the construction of a content ecology combining music and short video. They will work together to create diversified music contents, promote outstanding musicians to the public, and help Chinese original music to become more prosperous.