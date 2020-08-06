According to reports in foreign media, Chinese short video app TikTok will establish its first European data center in Ireland.

With an investment of EUR420 million, which is about USD500 million, the data center will be used to store data of European users.

It is said that the new data center is expected to put into operation at the beginning of 2022. TikTok said that they would continue to enlarge its big data and privacy protection team.

At present, TikTok user records are stored in the United States and a backup copy is stores in Singapore. Prior to this, TikTok said in a statement that they were considering re-establishing TikTok headquarters in major markets outside the United States to better serve global users.

Previous news revealed that TikTok would establish headquarters in UK and British media also said that the British government had agreed to set up TikTok headquarters in London.