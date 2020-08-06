Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation recently published its unaudited financial report for the second quarter of 2020.

According to the report, SMIC's sales reached USD938.5 million, an increase of 3.7% compared with the previous quarter and a year-on-year increase of 18.7%; its gross profit was USD248.6 million, an increase of 6.4% compared with the previous quarter and a year-on-year increase of 64.5%; and its gross margin was 26.5%.

Zhao Haijun and Liang Mengsong, co-CEO of SMIC, said that although the macro environment is still changing, chip demand remains strong. The company achieved good performance during the second quarter of 2020. Its operating revenue reached USD938 million, an increase of 4% compared with the previous quarter and a year-on-year increase of 19%; and its profit attributable to the company was USD138 million.

In addition, the demand for mature technology application platforms was strong, the revenue of consumer electronics increased significantly, and the advanced technology business was steadily advancing during the reporting period. The company's capacity utilization rate remains high and expanded capacity will be gradually released. It is expected that revenue will continue to grow in the third quarter.