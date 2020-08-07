Taiwanese telecom operator Asia Pacific Telecom recently decided to select Nokia as its sole supplier of 5G network and Nokia will provide RAN and core solutions to the carrier.

It is said that Nokia provided most of the 4G network for Asia Pacific Telecom. The new agreement will cover AirScale 5G adaptive antenna and AirScale 5G base station.

Nokia said that Asia Pacific Telecom planned to launch its 5G services later this year. Those services will include cloud games, virtual reality, augmented reality, streaming media services for subscribers, and services for Taiwanese companies.