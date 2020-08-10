Huawei recently announced the establishment of Shanghai 5G Open Lab.

According to Zhang Jianming, vice director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, said that in regards to network construction, Shanghai has completed over 25,000 5G outdoor base stations and over 31,000 5G indoor small stations by the end of July 2020. The city is expected to have over 30,000 5G outdoor base stations and over 50,000 5G indoor small stations by the end of 2020.

He said that with the further deployment of 5G network in Shanghai, exploring, promoting and enabling industrial applications using 5G will become essential to play the core value of 5G network. He hopes that the establishment of the Shanghai 5G Open Lab will drive application incubation, function testing, scenario verification, and investment conversion to build a world-class, domestically leading 5G ecological open platform, so as to help the in-depth integration of enterprise and cutting-edge technologies and realize full industrial chain collaboration.

It is said that Shanghai had started 5G deployment in key areas, including main areas of Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and 297 subway stations. By the end of 2020, Shanghai will complete 5G coverage in ten commercial areas, including East Nanjing Road, Xujiahui, and Lujiazui.