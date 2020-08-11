JD and Gome announced to launch a CNY30 billion joint procurement plan, which is reportedly the largest home appliances and consumer electronics industry procurement in the Chinese market in 2020.

JD and Gome have implemented strategic cooperation in various sectors. In March 2020, Gome's official flagship store entered JD platform and its sales achieved a steady improvement. In May 2020, Gome introduced JD as a strategic partner in the form of convertible bonds to further enhance their cooperation relationship. Gome launched a large number of medium and high-end products and customized products on JD; meanwhile, JD's products are sold via Gome app as well.

From open platform, capital docking to category expansion, Gome and JD are reinforcing their integration in product, service, and logistics. The joint procurement plan marks the first big move after their run-in period.

The joint procurement will cover small appliances and 3C, in addition to traditional home appliances like TV, refrigerator, washing machine, air conditioner, and kitchen and bathroom appliances. The total value will be CNY30 billion.