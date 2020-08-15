Lenovo Group recently published its financial report for the first quarter of 2020/2021 financial year, stating that its operating revenue reached USD13.348 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7%; and its net profit was USD213 million, a year-on-year increase of 31%.

According to the report, Lenovo's smart device business group, which consists of PC and smart device business and mobile business, saw a year-on-year revenue increase of 5.2% to USD11.736 billion, setting a new record. Its profit before tax increased by 17.2% year-on-year to USD620 million.

More specifically, Lenovo's PC and smart device business revenue reached USD10.603 million, a year-on-year increase of 10.1% and it accounted for 80% of the total revenue of the group. Its PC and smart device business profit rate before tax was 6.3%, which was 0.9 percentage point higher than the same period of last year.