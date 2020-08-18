Chen Rugui, Mayor of Shenzhen, recently announced that Shenzhen fully completed 5G SA full coverage and Shenzhen also become the first city in China to realize 5G SA full coverage.

According to Jia Xingdong, director of Shenzhen Industrial and Information Technology Bureau, Shenzhen currently has 46,480 5G base stations and its density of 5G base stations ranks the first in China.

It is said that 5G network has two different solutions: SA and NSA. NSA refers to the joint networking of 5G and LTE. It is based on existing 4G equipments and has multiple options for core networks and wireless access networks.

SA is an end-to-end 5G network which requires reconstructing of core network, transmission network, and base station. In December 2017, 3GPP confirmed and froze 5G NSA standards; while the 5G SA standards were not confirmed or frozen until June 2018.

Huawei's rotating chairman Guo Ping said that so far, 92 global operators had deployed 5G commercial networks and there were over 100 million 5G users in the world. He pointed out that global 5G deployment would come to an end and the key points for the next stage are developing industry applications, release 5G bonus, and achieve 5G business success.