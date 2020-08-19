NetEase recently published its financial report for the second quarter of 2020, stating that its net revenue reached CNY18.18 billion, a year-on-year increase of 25.9%.

Meanwhile, the company's net profit attributable to NetEase shareholders was CNY4.54 billion, a year-on-year increase of 35.3%. By non-GAAP, the company's net profit was CNY5.2 million, a year-on-year increase of 33.3%.

In regards to other statistics, NetEase's gross profit during the reporting period was CNY9.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 26.6%; and its net revenue of innovation and other businesses was CNY3.73 billion, a year-on-year increase of 38.7%.

Starting from the third quarter of 2019, NetEase adjusted its financial report and included e-commerce business, which was listed independently since the fourth quarter of 2017, into the category of "other business". At present, NetEase businesses include game, Youdao, innovation and other businesses. Its other businesses cover advertising, e-commerce, cloud music, and live streaming.