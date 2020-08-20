China Unicom recently published its semi-annual performance report for the first half of 2020.

According to the report, China Unicom's operating revenue reached CNY150.397 billion during the first half of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 3.8%; and its net profit was CNY3.344 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.9%. Its basic earnings per share were CNY0.108.

The report also said that with a focused and open attitude, the company successfully realized 5G network co-construction and sharing to achieve resource conservation and win-win cooperation. During the first half of 2020, China Unicom's expenditure continued to be effectively controlled at CNY25.8 billion. Meanwhile, it maintained a strong cash flow at CNY22 billion. The company's financial power continued to grow and its financial situation was more stable.

So far, China Unicom's applicable 5G base stations have reached about 210,000, including over 100,000 self-constructed base stations. The company realized continuous coverage in over 50 key cities.