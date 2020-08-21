According to reports in Chinese local media, 360 and CCB Fintech recently announced to launch in-depth cooperation.

The two parties will explore network security and fintech sectors and jointly establish a "financial security joint innovation lab". This joint lab will reportedly focus on information technology application innovation in the fintech sector and implement security related achievement transformation and promotion.

In the future, the two parties will also cooperate in joint modeling and inclusive finance and they will work together in fields like threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, security data, and IoT security targeting various security scenarios.

In addition, the two parties will join hands in urban security system construction, innovative smart communities, and smart government services to jointly expand local government and urban security markets.

CCB Fintech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Construction Bank.