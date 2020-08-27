ByteDance recently confirmed that TikTok's CEO Kevin Mayer had resigned and the company said that they respected Mayer's decision and appreciated his efforts for TikTok.

Mayer formally joined TikTok on June 1, 2020 and worked as ByteDance's COO and TikTok's global CEO, leading TikTok, Helo, music, and game businesses. Meanwhile, he was responsible for some TikTok global function departments, excluding China market.

Prior to this, Mayer worked over 20 years for Disney and he was once senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer of the company.

ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming said in a public letter that they were responding rapidly to the situation and finding solutions to the problems they faced globally, especially in the United States and India. Though he could not reveal any detail, Zhang promised that they were making solutions which were in line with the interests of users, cooperation partners, and employees.

In addition, Vanessa Pappas is appointed as temporary person in charge of TikTok, effective immediately.