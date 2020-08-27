According to reports in Chinese local media, ZTE and the government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region signed a 5G strategic cooperation framework agreement in Nanning to jointly promote 5G applications in various economic and social sectors of Guangxi.

Over recent years, ZTE implemented various 5G related cooperation with government units and enterprises in Guangxi, covering industrial Internet, ubiquitous power Internet of Things, intelligent connected car, 4K/8K ultra HD video, smart water conservation, smart medical and enterprise private network transformation.

Under the framework agreement, the two parties will further integrate advantageous resources to realize cooperation in big data, cloud computing, distributed database, financial cloud, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and 5G to jointly promote deeply integrated applications in technologies and industries like 5G, industrial Internet, machine vision, real-time control, connected car, intelligent inspection, ultra HD video, and virtual reality.

With the cooperation, they will drive 5G network construction, 5G innovation platform construction, and the coordinated development of 5G upstream and downstream emerging industries, so as to accelerate the digital construction of Guangxi.