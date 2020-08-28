NavInfo recently published its performance report for the first half of 2020, stating that the company's operating revenue was CNY961 million, a year-on-year decrease of 11.28%; its net profit attributable to shareholders was CNY163 million, a year-on-year decrease of 290.61%; and its net profit after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was CNY168 million, a year-on-year decrease of 372.79%.

According to the report, NavInfo's 45.09% operating revenue was from connected car service. Its navigation business contributed operating revenue of CNY268 million, accounting for 27.84% of the total revenue; its chip business contributed operating revenue of CNY118 million, accounting for 12.3% of the total revenue; and its location big data service contributed operating revenue of CNY96.539 million, accounting for 10.04% of the total revenue.

In addition, NavInfo also announced that Dai Donghai and Jing Muhan resigned their positions as deputy general manager and all others roles in the company due to personal reasons. After the resignation, Dai and Jing will no longer hold any position in the company. The application for resignation shall take effect from the date of delivery to the company's board of directors.

As of the disclosure date of this announcement, Dai owned 672,268 shares of NavInfo and Jing owned 665,000 shares of NavInfo.