Skyworth Group recently announced its interim results for the first half of 2020, stating that its turnover reached CNY15.979 billion and its profit attributable to equity holders of the company was CNY391 million, a year-on-year increase of 116.02%.

Skyworth Group said that its income decline was mainly due to the impact of the health incident and its multimedia business, intelligent system business and intelligent electrical appliance business were all significantly affected. However, the group still further strengthened its integrated management of research, production and sales, improved overall operating efficiency, and enhanced product profitability.

Meanwhile, the financial report showed that during the reporting period, Skyworth's turnover from overseas markets was CNY5.582 billion, accounting for 34.9% of the total turnover of the group and marking an increase of 12.2% compared with the same period of last year.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the group's Coocaa system achieved Internet value-added service revenue of CNY506 million, a year-on-year increase of 34.6%. The Coocaa system has been started on 50.15 million smart devices in the Chinese market; its monthly active smart devices reached 31.16 million; and its daily active smart devices reached 17.65 million.