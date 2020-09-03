Suning.com recently published its financial report for the first half of 2020, stating that its operating revenue was CNY118.424 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 12.65%; and it saw net losses of CNY167 million.

According to statistics provided by the company, Suning.com gained 46.83 million new registered users and its active users increased by 22.37% year-on-year in June 2020. Meanwhile, its user repurchase frequency and user loyalty both improved. By June 30, 2020, the company had 602 million registered users.

From January to June 2020, Suning.com's online trade scale reached CNY134.796 billion, a year-on-year increase of 20.19%; meanwhile, its open platform trade scale was CNY53.133 billion, a year-on-year increase of 63.71%.

In regards to logistics and warehouse network construction, the company opened one logistics base and increased and expanded three logistics bases during the first half of 2020. By June 2020, it had 58 operating logistics bases in 44 cities and it was building and expanding 20 logistics bases in 18 cities.

By June 30, 2020, Suning.com had 2,756 owned stores and it had it had total store areas of 7.488 million square meters, including 330,800 square meters of owned stores.