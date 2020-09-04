According to reports in Chinese local media, Didi's autonomous driving formally gained a autonomous driving vehicle test license issued by the Hefei government.

Prior to this, Anhui's first 5G autonomous driving open road demonstration line has been put into trial operation.

So far, Didi has obtained road test qualifications in Beijing, Shanghai, Hefei, Suzhou, California and other places, and obtained the first batch of manned demonstration application licenses issued by Shanghai.

Didi launched its autonomous driving service to the public of Shanghai on June 27, 2020. Users can register online through Didi's app and they can call the self-driving vehicle for free in the test area for trial rides after review.

Public files show that Didi's autonomous driving team was established in 2016 and it includes several professional teams such as high-precision maps, pedestrian and vehicle behavior prediction, and route planning and control. At present, the team is implementing development and test in many places in China and the United States.