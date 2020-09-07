Xiaomi Group recently announced its latest executive appointment and said that Peng Zhibin, former vice president of Country Garden, had joined Xiaomi as Xiaomi Group vice president and chief human officer.

It is said that Peng will be responsible for Xiaomi Group's human resource strategic planning and formulation and human resource management system construction. He will report to Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun and the group's president Wang Xiang.

According to public files, Peng previously worked for Country Garden as group vice president, general manager of human resource center, and regional president of Lanzhou. He was fully responsible for the human resource management of Country Garden Group for nearly ten years.

Peng also served COFCO Property, Watson Wyatt, ZTE and China Railway Siyuan before.