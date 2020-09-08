According to reports in Chinese local media, Didi Chuxing's vice president and head of AI Labs Ye Jieping resigned and the company's CTO Zhang Bo will temporarily take over AI Labs.

Ye is a tenured professor at the University of Michigan and he is mainly engaged in the research in machine learning, data mining and big data analysis. In January 2018, Didi officially announced the establishment of AI Labs, with Ye as the principal.

Didi said at the time that the establishment of AI Labs was to increase the forward-looking basic research of artificial intelligence, attract top scientific research talents, and promote the development of global intelligent transportation frontier technologies.

After resignation, Ye will try to explore the possibilities of AI in other fields.