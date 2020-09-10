Taiwanese chip manufacturer MediaTek announced that the company's operating revenue reached TWD32.716 billion, which was about CNY7.639 billion, in August 2020, a year-on-year increase of 41.98%.

By comparison, the company's operating revenue was TWD26.692 billion, which was about CNY6.3 billion, in July 2020, a year-on-year increase of 29.02% and an increase of 5.59% compared with the previous month.

From January to August 2020, MediaTek's total operating revenue was TWD187.875 billion, a year-on-year increase of 18.89%. For the first seven months of 2020, its total operating revenue was TWD155.158 billion, a year-on-year increase of 14.95%.

With the popularity of 5G smartphones, MediaTek's newly launched Dimensity series chips gained remarkable sales and promoted the operating revenue growth of the company. In addition, MediaTek is actively seeking other businesses such as chipset OEM for AMD.