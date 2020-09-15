According to reports in Chinese local media, Alibaba has launched a new manufacturing platform named Xunxi.com.

The platform is positioned as a new manufacturing intelligence center and is currently only open to Taobao users.

Prior to this, Alibaba revealed that they would release a new business on September 16. They said that the new business belongs to a brand new track and has been kept secret for three years, and few people know about it internally.

Xunxi.com is operated by Hangzhou Xunxi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. with registered capital of USD30 million. Its chairman and legal representative is Jiang Fan, president of Tmall and Taobao.