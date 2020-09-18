58.com announced that the company has completed merger with Quantum Bloom Company Ltd in accordance to the merger agreement signed on June 15, 2020.

After the merger, the company ceased to be a public company.

At the same time, 58.com announced that it has requested the New York Stock Exchange to stop the trading of the company's ADS from September 18 and required the NYSE to submit a Form 25 to notify the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its ADS will be delisted from the NYSE and terminated related securities registration.

In addition, the company plans to stop its disclosure obligations under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Act by submitting the Form 15 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely manner.