American President Donald Trump's administration announced that both ByteDance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat apps would be prohibited from being downloaded via American app stores starting Sunday, September 20.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said, "Today's actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party. At the President's direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations."

On August 6, 2020, President Trump signed Executive Orders (E.O.) 13942, "Addressing the Threat Posed by TikTok", and E.O. 13943, "Addressing the Threat Posed by WeChat". In the E.O.s, the President determined "that the apps capture vast swaths of information from U.S. users, leaving the data vulnerable to CCP access for nefarious purposes."

A statement posted on the U.S. Commerce Department's website states: