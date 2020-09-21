According to reports in Chinese local media, China Mobile and China Gas recently signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement.

Under the agreement, the two parties will follow the principles of equality, mutual benefit, win-win cooperation, and common development to implement and deepen narrowband Internet of Things business, grid, energy Internet co-construction, basic communication services, open business channels for both parties, and deploy "smart kitchens".

They will implement comprehensive cooperation in the fields of finance and installment services, and network on-demand construction and optimization.

Prior to this, the two parties already implemented cooperation in the narrowband smart gas sector. In the future, they will take the new framework agreement as an opportunity to realize complementary advantages, open channels and share resources basing on their gridding capabilities. The two parties will build a win-win situation in the field of energy Internet, and jointly promote the innovation and integration of the communications industry and the energy industry.